PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRO

PROS Stock Performance

PRO opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. PROS has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $876.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.