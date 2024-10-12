Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.60 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

