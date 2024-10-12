Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

