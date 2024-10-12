Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NYSE GKOS opened at $126.90 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $136.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

