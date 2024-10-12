Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 512.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.41. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $157.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

