Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

PFG opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

