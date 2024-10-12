Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.99 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.31). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,695,586 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,710.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

