Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.99 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.31). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,695,586 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
