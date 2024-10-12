Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of -485.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.