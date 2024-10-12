Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.12. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.