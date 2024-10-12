Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 9,350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBPB stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $244.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

