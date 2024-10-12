Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RAMPF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

