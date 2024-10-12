POET Technologies Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for POET Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

POET Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POET opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.30.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

