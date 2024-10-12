Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

