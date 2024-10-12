Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,000 Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 318.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 222,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,480. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $939.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

