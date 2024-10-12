Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,000 Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 318.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 222,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,480. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $939.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
