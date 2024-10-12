Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 6,128 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 5.60% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFLR. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 385,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at $764,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock remained flat at $27.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,286. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

