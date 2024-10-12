Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

