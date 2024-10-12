Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,846 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 380,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,158. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

