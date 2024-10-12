Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RNMC opened at $35.02 on Friday. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

