Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 89,673 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 558,368 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

