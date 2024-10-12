Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 774.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 125,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

