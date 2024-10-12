Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 689,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

