Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 157,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFR opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

