Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,569 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 178,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,714,000.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

