Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 434 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $296,178,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.65. 22,999,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,970,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

