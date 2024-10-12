PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

