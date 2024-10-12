Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 47796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $951.35 million, a PE ratio of 391.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 800.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

