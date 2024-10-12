PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,818,300 shares, an increase of 4,830.4% from the September 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

PetroChina Stock Performance

Shares of PCCYF remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 45,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,011. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

