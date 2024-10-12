Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

