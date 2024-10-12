Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

ADM stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

