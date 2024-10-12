Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 0.5 %

RBLX opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

