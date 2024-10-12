Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $148.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

