Perpetual Ltd Sells 725 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

