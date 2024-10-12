Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,346 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

