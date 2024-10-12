Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $19,035,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $167.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.