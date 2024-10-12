Perpetual Ltd Cuts Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,281 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 450,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 302,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 231,595 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,252.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,252.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,449.14. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.