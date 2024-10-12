Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 6,002,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

