Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after buying an additional 337,701 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 270,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

