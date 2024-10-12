Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $203.03. The stock had a trading volume of 824,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,163. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

