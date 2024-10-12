Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

