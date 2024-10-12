Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $370,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after acquiring an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after acquiring an additional 409,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $190.08. 1,819,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average is $176.12. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

