Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

