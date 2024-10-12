Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $110.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Pentair Trading Up 1.4 %

PNR stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $67,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

