Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$58.80 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$41.16 and a 12-month high of C$58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The stock has a market cap of C$34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3857479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.