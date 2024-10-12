Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $303.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $305.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.52. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

