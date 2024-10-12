Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

