Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 4.64% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

CTA opened at $26.55 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.