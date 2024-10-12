Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,922 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. KLA comprises approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $803.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $771.73 and a 200-day moving average of $763.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

