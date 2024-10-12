Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

MLM stock opened at $544.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

