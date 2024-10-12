Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,311,000.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.67%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

