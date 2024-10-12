PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.55.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,462,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

